'Bangladesh to get first lot of COVID-19 vaccine 25-26 Jan'

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said Bangladesh will receive the first consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on 25-26 January, reports UNB.
"As per the guideline of WHO, we will vaccinate those first who are working with risks. And elderly people will get more priority. People below the age of 18 will not get the vaccine," the minister said.
He said all the reporters of the country will get the vaccine in due time.
"ICT department is developing an app to provide vaccine properly," he also said.
Zahid Maleque said the government is also discussing with Russia, China and others for collecting more vaccine.
The minister also said they have already trained up 4200 people to push the vaccine properly. "We have also made a high powered national committee and also made a list of those who will get the vaccine first. Every journalist will get the vaccine as they work with risk," he also said.
