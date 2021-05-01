Bangladesh to resume int'l flights on selected routes

Commercial flights between Dhaka and some 38 countries will resume from Saturday, according to the country's civil aviation regulator, reports UNB.

However, flights to high-risk countries will remain suspended, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said in a notification on Friday night.

According to the notification, passengers coming from higher risk among these 38 countries will have to go through a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at government-designated hotels at their own expense.

On the other hand, passengers coming from comparatively low-risk countries will have to go through a 14-day home quarantine.