Bangladesh to start COVID vaccination in Feb: DGHS

The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccination in Bangladesh will begin by the first week of February, said professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the director general of DGHS, reports UNB.
He came up with the disclosure at a press conference on the 'COVID vaccine implementation plan' at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office in the capital on Monday.
Abul Bashar said, “The consignment of vaccines may reach the country by 21 to 25 January. We will inoculate vaccines to the people one week after its arrival in the country. That means the vaccination programme will begin across the country by the first week of February.”
Khurshid also said the registration for vaccination will start from 26 January.