Bangladesh tops SAARC countries in National Cyber Security Index

Bangladesh has secured the top spot among SAARC nations in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), reports UNB.

In fact, Bangladesh achieved the top position by moving 27 notches up in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) of Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation this year.

Bangladesh currently occupies the 38th position among 160 countries with a score of 59.74. Bangladesh was ranked 65th in the December 2020 index.