Bangladeshi media being influenced by the West: Russian embassy

The Russian embassy came up with these claims in an open letter signed by Alexander Mantytskiy on Sunday reasserting their goals and tasks behind the ‘special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine’.
“It is a fact that over the past 30 years we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with the leading NATO countries regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe. In response to our proposals, we invariably faced either cynical deception and lies or attempts at pressure and blackmail, while the North Atlantic alliance continued to expand despite our protests and concerns. Its military machine is approaching our very border,” the letter added.
The letter reads, “NATO demanded that Ukraine must be free to join the bloc, naval bases were being established in Ukraine, and the deployment of missiles, which were a direct threat to the Russian Federation, was discussed. It was even suggested that Ukraine should abandon its non-nuclear status.”
The letter claimed during special military operation, Russia found some documents confirming that Ukraine developed a network of at least 30 biological laboratories and research centres in Kiev, Lvov, Kharkov, Dnipro, Kherson, Ternopol, Uzhgorod and Vinnytsia funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the United States.
"The mentioned Ukrainian research establishments host extremely dangerous biological experiments, aimed at enhancing the pathogen properties of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, as well as study possibilities of spreading particularly dangerous infections through migratory birds, including highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza (lethal to humans in 50 per cent of cases) and Newcastle disease with the help of synthetic biology," the letter claimed.