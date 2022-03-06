Bangladesh

Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘BSF’ along Kushtia border

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Bilgathua border in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Liton Biswas, son of Akbar Biswash of Bilgathua Mathpara village in the upazila.

Local people said a group of drug peddlers led by Liton was returning to the village from India through the border with drugs at night.

At one stage, BSF troops of Meghna camp of Hoglabaria in Nadia district opened fire on the drug peddlers, leaving Liton dead.

His associates managed to enter the country safely, said locals.

However, Zabid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station, said the body was kept at Hoglabaria Police Station and the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet.

