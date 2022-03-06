Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘BSF’ along Kushtia border

Local people said a group of drug peddlers led by Liton was returning to the village from India through the border with drugs at night.
At one stage, BSF troops of Meghna camp of Hoglabaria in Nadia district opened fire on the drug peddlers, leaving Liton dead.
His associates managed to enter the country safely, said locals.
However, Zabid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station, said the body was kept at Hoglabaria Police Station and the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet.