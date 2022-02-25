Bangladeshi student killed in Azerbaijan

But nothing could be known about how and why she was murdered.

Deceased’s brother Forman Ali said his sister studied in law at Baku University and besides studying, she worked part-time at a restaurant.

“We heard from Bangladeshi expatriates that Riya was picked up on Wednesday morning by some assailants”. Later police recovered her body with broken limbs, Forman added.

He also said arrangements are being made to bring back her body through Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan as Bangladesh has no mission there.