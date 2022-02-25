Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student killed in Azerbaijan

A Bangladesh student was killed by assailants in Azerbaijan around 10:00am (local time) on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Riya Ferdousi, 33, daughter of one Abu Bakkar of Kathalbaria village in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi.

Family members said they were informed over the phone that Riya was killed.

But nothing could be known about how and why she was murdered.

Deceased’s brother Forman Ali said his sister studied in law at Baku University and besides studying, she worked part-time at a restaurant.

“We heard from Bangladeshi expatriates that Riya was picked up on Wednesday morning by some assailants”. Later police recovered her body with broken limbs, Forman added.

He also said arrangements are being made to bring back her body through Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan as Bangladesh has no mission there.

