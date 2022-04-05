Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine offered opportunity to study in Russia

Bangladeshi students now caught in the middle of the war in Ukraine or forced to leave the country will have a chance to continue their higher education in Russia, reports UNB.

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka says students from Bangladesh who are no longer able to pursue higher education in Ukraine can complete their studies in respective universities in Russia.

Bangladeshi students willing to enrol in the proposed transfer scheme will have to provide relevant information to the embassy.

They will have to mention the desired Russian university and the area of study.