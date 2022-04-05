Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine offered opportunity to study in Russia

Also, the student will have to provide copies of the document confirming the admission with the respective Ukrainian university, the student ID card and the record book confirming their progress.
To help students transfer to colleges in Russia, additional information on the transfer procedure is available through the hotline +7 (495) 122-22-68 (Monday – Saturday, 8.00am – 8.00pm Moscow time).
Many Bangladeshi students studying in Ukraine have had their education disrupted due to the on-going war.