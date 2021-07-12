Bangladeshi students to get priority in returning to China: Hualong

The deputy chief of mission at Chinese embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan said this on Monday at a seminar held virtually to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), reports UNB.
Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) organised the seminar with its president, also a former ambassador of Bangladesh to China, Munshi Faiz Ahmad in the chair.
Hualong said the Chinese embassy in Dhaka remains engaged to facilitate the return of Bangladeshi students who have been studying at different universities in China.
He said no students from any country are being allowed to return to Chinese universities now, considering the Covid-19 situation. "Not just Bangladeshi students, students from India, the US and the UK are unable to return to China."
Syed Anwar Hossain, supernumerary professor of Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper at the seminar while the brigadier general (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, the former election commissioner, joined the occasion as a discussant.