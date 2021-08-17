Bangladeshis returning from Afghanistan will be arrested: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said Bangladeshis who went to Afghanistan at the behest of the Taliban would be arrested and legal action would be taken against them upon their return. He said the police are on alert in this regard. Intelligence surveillance has been going on as well.

Shafiqul islam said this in response to a question from journalists at the DMP headquarters on Monday. Calling on the parents to be vigilant, he said not only the police alone, but every parent, every university and every human being should come forward in this regard.