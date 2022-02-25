Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine: Contacts of nearby Bangladesh missions

However, this morning, the ministry told Bangladeshis that they could also evacuate the troubled Eastern European country to its western and south western bordering countries - Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova apart from Poland.
The foreign ministry requested Bangladeshis in Ukraine to contact the following numbers of the Bangladesh embassies for necessary assistance:
For Slovakia and Hungary: Bangladesh Embassy in Austria, Vienna: (i)Rahat Bin Zaman, Deputy Chief of Mission: +43 688 60344492 (ii) Jubayadul H. Chowdhury, ACO: +43 688 60603068
For Romania and Moldova: Bangladesh Embassy in Romania, Bucharest: (i) +40 (742) 553 809 (ii) Mir Mehedi Hasan (tel & WhatsApp group)+40 (742) 553 809
For Poland: Bangladesh Embassy in Poland, Warsaw: (i)Mr. Md. Masudur Rahman +48 739 527 722 (ii) Md Mahbubur Rahman +48 579 262 403 (iii) MST Farhana Yesmin +48 690 282 561 (iv) Mr. Billal Hossain +48 739 634 125 (v) Mr. Md. Rabbani +48 696 745 903.
On Thursday, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam said 250 Bangladeshis in Ukraine by now were enlisted in a Whatsapp group while official estimate suggested another 250 Bangladeshis were currently living there.
However, unofficial estimates suggest the number could be higher than 500.
Alam said the Bangladesh government would evacuate its nationals by chartered flights while Bangladesh's Warsaw mission was equipped with extra staff mobilising officials from Bangladeshi embassies to Germany and Italy.
The foreign ministry, meanwhile, in a statement said Bangladesh was deeply concerned at the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine as such violence would seriously impact the peace and stability of the whole region.
"Therefore, we urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, cessation of hostilities and endeavour to resolve this crisis through returning to diplomacy and dialogue," read the statement.
It said Dhaka was also gauging possible impacts of the Ukraine crisis on the economy of the region and beyond due to the deteriorating situation, which several analysts called the most serious European crisis since the Second World War.