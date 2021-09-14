Bangladesh’s investment decision after survey

Bangladesh power secretary Habibur Raman and his Nepalese counterpart Devendra Karki led the delegations of their respective sites at the meeting.
The last meeting of the joint steering committee was held in June 2019 in Cox’s Bazar while the next one will be held either in March or April in Nepal, it mentioned.
Both Bangladesh and Nepal have been exploring potential for investment by Bangladeshi companies’ in hydropower in Nepal and trying to cooperate with each other for the development of the power sector.
As part of the move, a joint steering committee and a joint working committee were formed by the two nations that hold meetings regularly.
The statement said the steering committee had a fruitful discussion on the huge potential for setting up hydropower plants in Nepal and utilizing that to meet the electricity requirement of both the countries.
The meeting seriously considered the issue of bilateral power trade between the two nations in line with their variable demands based on seasonal needs.
The meeting was informed that two joint technical teams comprising representatives of both the countries —one for generation and another for transmission—have been working to identify potential projects for financing and joint implementation of power plants in Nepal, determine the ways of import-export of electricity between the two countries and verify feasibility of power transmission through inter-country power connections.
As part of the plan, the transmission lines will be built through Indian territories. So, the issue will be settled through a tripartite agreement of Bangladesh-Nepal-India.
In this regard, Nepal proposed exporting 200mw of electricity to Bangladesh through India using the existing transmission line.
The meeting discussed the progress of import of 500mw power by Bangladesh from the 900mw Upper Karnali Hydropower Plant in Nepal by Indian GMR Group.
Bangladesh informed that an agreement in this regard is at the final stage to be signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), GMR and NVVN of India.
The meeting reviewed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in exchange of experience, knowledge and skills in the expansion of renewable energy in Bangladesh and Nepal.
It highlighted the experience of solar home system activities and net metering system in Bangladesh.
The issue of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SREDA of Bangladesh and Alternative Energy Promotion Center of Nepal for mutual cooperation was also discussed at the meeting.