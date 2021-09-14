Bangladesh’s investment decision after survey

Bangladesh will take its decision on the selection of hydropower projects for investment in Nepal on completion of the ongoing survey by the Himalayan nation, reports UNB.

There are five potential projects, identified by the Nepalese government for investment by (instead of in) Bangladesh where the survey is ongoing, said a statement issued by the power, energy and mineral resources ministry.

The statement came following the third meeting of the Bangladesh-Nepal joint steering committee on cooperation in the power sector, held virtually on Tuesday.