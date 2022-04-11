Bangladesh's procurement of Covid vaccines costlier than neighbours: WHO

Bangladesh has bought each dose of Covid vaccine for over Tk 1,500, which is the highest price than the procurement by the neighbouring countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

The cost of running the immunisation programme is also costlier in Bangladesh than other countries.

This information was revealed at a virtual evet organised by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Covid-19 vaccination finance in the Southeast Asian region on 10 November.

Two doses were considered a unit of the vaccine in the programme. The event was organised to give the policymakers an insight into running Covid vaccination drive successfully and sustainably.

The vaccination drive has been going on in the country for over a year. Bangladesh has already surpassed India in vaccinating people.

According to WHO’s latest information on Sunday, Bangladesh has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 75 per cent of the population and the second dose to 67 per cent while the rate in India is 70 per cent and 59 per cent respectively.

Bangladesh also overtook Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar in administering two doses of the vaccine. Only Bhutan has administered vaccines to more percentage of its population.

Bangladesh stumbled a bit in its vaccination drive in the beginning. India was the lone source of getting vaccines for Bangladesh.

The health department at that time said Bangladesh would buy each dose at USD 5 or Tk 430 from India’s Serum Institute. The government later collected vaccines from multiple sources which expedited the vaccination drive. The health department disclosed the sources and at times quantity of vaccines but refrained from disclosing the price.