Bangladesh’s Washington embassy launches tracking system

Bangladesh embassy in Washington has launched a tracking system will allow applicants to know the status of their passport, visa, NVR (No Visa Required) seal and dual nationality certificate, reports UNB.

The system was inaugurated on Saturday by Bangladesh ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam in a bid to improve the consular service marking the birth centenary of Bangabhandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“We hope that the tracking system will reduce the anxiety of our consular service seekers,” said the ambassador.