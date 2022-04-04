Battery-run easy bikes must not ply on highways: SC

"Easy bikes cannot ply on highways but as per the government's rules, there is no bar on plying of such bikes on other roads," said the SC bench in its order.
Besides, the bench directed to dispose of the rule issued by the High Court regarding the matter.
On the basis of a writ petition on 15 December of Baagh Eco Motors' president Kazi Zashimul Islam, the High Court ordered to identify easy bikes and remove such bikes from the road.
Representatives of Bangladesh Electric Three-Wheeler Manufacturing and Merchant Association appealed against the order.
Following the hearing, the Appellate Division amended the word 'road' in the order of the High Court and added 'highway'.