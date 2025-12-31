Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue: Preparations underway

A Facebook post from the chief adviser’s office said that, at the time of the janaza on Wednesday, the coffin bearing Khaleda Zia’s body will be placed at the western end of Manik Mia Avenue instead of the southern plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

The janaza will be held across the inner grounds of the Jatiya Sangsad, its outer areas and along the Manik Mia Avenue.

To ensure that people from all walks of life can pay their respects without hindrance and participate in the janaza, all relevant state bodies, including the security forces, are completing the necessary arrangements.