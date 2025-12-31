Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue: Preparations underway
The funeral prayer (namaz-e-janaza) of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be held after Zuhr prayers at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital today, Wednesday.
The chief adviser’s office stated on Tuesday that all necessary preparations for the funeral have been completed.
A Facebook post from the chief adviser’s office said that, at the time of the janaza on Wednesday, the coffin bearing Khaleda Zia’s body will be placed at the western end of Manik Mia Avenue instead of the southern plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
The janaza will be held across the inner grounds of the Jatiya Sangsad, its outer areas and along the Manik Mia Avenue.
To ensure that people from all walks of life can pay their respects without hindrance and participate in the janaza, all relevant state bodies, including the security forces, are completing the necessary arrangements.
Measures are also being taken to allow members of the public to stand along the surrounding roads of Manik Mia Avenue.
Following the janaza, at around 3:30 pm, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest with full state honours beside the grave of the martyred president Ziaur Rahman at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
Family members of Khaleda Zia, senior state dignitaries, government representatives, foreign guests, ambassadors and BNP-nominated political leaders will be present at the burial.
To ensure the smooth completion of the burial, entry to Zia Udyan will be restricted to authorised individuals only. Public movement in the area will remain limited until the burial proceedings are concluded.