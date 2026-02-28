Home Minister orders investigation and submission of charge sheet within 2 months

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the concerned agency has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit the chargesheet within two months regarding the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

After visiting the special exhibition at the burnt-down building of Prothom Alo in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday afternoon, the Home Minister informed journalists about these details.

The Home Minister stated, "We strongly condemned this incident at the time and demanded steps for fair justice. But now, as I am in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prothom Alo family, the journalist community, writers, intellectuals, and literary figures all demand a proper investigation. We can take the responsibility for the investigation, while the judiciary will handle the trial."