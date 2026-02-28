Attack on Prothom Alo-Daily star
Home Minister orders investigation and submission of charge sheet within 2 months
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the concerned agency has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit the chargesheet within two months regarding the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
After visiting the special exhibition at the burnt-down building of Prothom Alo in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday afternoon, the Home Minister informed journalists about these details.
The Home Minister stated, "We strongly condemned this incident at the time and demanded steps for fair justice. But now, as I am in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prothom Alo family, the journalist community, writers, intellectuals, and literary figures all demand a proper investigation. We can take the responsibility for the investigation, while the judiciary will handle the trial."
Salahuddin Ahmed further said, “I have instructed to complete the thorough investigation within the next two months and submit the chargesheet. After that, the judicial process will begin, which is a matter for the court.”
He added, “We will seek everyone’s cooperation in this judicial process so that exemplary punishment is ensured, and such incidents do not recur in the future, for the sake of our nation.”
Regarding the attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star's offices, the Home Minister said, “This incident sent a message throughout the world that newspapers can be attacked at will in Bangladesh. Those in this country who are against progress and are communal or extremist forces felt triumphant—this message went around the world. Through exemplary justice, we will send a counter-message to the world. Actions like this cannot halt Bangladesh’s progress, development, or societal advancement.”
Regarding the special exhibition at the burnt building of Prothom Alo, Salahuddin Ahmed commented, “It felt like a living museum. They've made an effort to show how to rise from the ruins. However, through this exhibition, what we have seen and learned is that although communal extremist forces may try to hold back the rope of progress, history testifies that they have never succeeded.”
Drawing on the topic of BNP’s electoral manifesto, the Home Minister further remarked, “In our manifesto, we have stated— we want a free media, and we will establish complete freedom of the media. We believe in the complete independence of the judiciary and will establish that.”
The exhibition titled "Alo" by artist Mahbubur Rahman centered around the burnt building of Prothom Alo started on 18 February.
The exhibition at the fire-damaged building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar is open to everyone from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM daily.
Initially, the exhibition was scheduled to run until 28 February. Subsequently, the exhibition period was extended by two days. It will be open to all until 2 March.