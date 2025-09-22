Embassy of Denmark hosts “Zero Food Waste Lunch”
Embassy of Denmark hosts Zero Food Waste Lunch to raise awareness ahead of International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
One third of all global food products end up as waste instead of providing nutrition. This makes food loss and waste a global challenge. To highlight the issue, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh hosted a 'Zero Food Waste Lunch', bringing together Bangladeshi influencers and changemakers to inspire action and raise awareness ahead of the “International Day of Aware-ness of Food Loss and Waste” on 29 September.
Every day, an estimated 10,000 tons of food is wasted in Bangladesh. A World Bank report indicates that up to 34 per cent of staple foods such as rice, fish, lentils and mangoes are lost before they reach the plate. This means lost resources, higher food prices and additional pres-sure on the planet.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, Christian Brix Møller, said, “Food waste is a matter of lost opportunities. Farmers lose income, families struggle with higher food prices, and our planet bears the cost. With today’s Zero Food Waste Lunch, we wanted to show that sustainability and taste can go hand in hand. Together, with small steps and big voices, we can make sure food ends up where it belongs on people’s plates, not in the bin.”
The specially curated menu was designed to use every ingredient to its fullest, from preparation to consumption, showing that creativity and innovation in the kitchen can reduce food waste while maintaining taste and quality.
Sector Counsellor of Food and Agriculture at the Embassy of Denmark, Maria Stein Knudsen, said, “Food loss means lost livelihoods, food insecurity for families, and greater pressure on natural resources. Practical solutions exist. Through initiatives like today’s lunch, we can inspire people to rethink habits and take simple steps that together make a big difference.”
The 'Zero Food Waste Lunch' is part of the embassy’s broader SDG Facility, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Bangladesh by engaging local voices, fostering innovation, and building partnerships for sustainable development.