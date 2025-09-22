Embassy of Denmark hosts “Zero Food Waste Lunch”

One third of all global food products end up as waste instead of providing nutrition. This makes food loss and waste a global challenge. To highlight the issue, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh hosted a 'Zero Food Waste Lunch', bringing together Bangladeshi influencers and changemakers to inspire action and raise awareness ahead of the “International Day of Aware-ness of Food Loss and Waste” on 29 September.

Every day, an estimated 10,000 tons of food is wasted in Bangladesh. A World Bank report indicates that up to 34 per cent of staple foods such as rice, fish, lentils and mangoes are lost before they reach the plate. This means lost resources, higher food prices and additional pres-sure on the planet.