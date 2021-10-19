BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen

Momen also highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal during the meeting.
On his part, the ambassador of Nepal stressed the necessity of enhanced trade and commerce between the two countries through early conclusion of preferential trade agreement (PTA).
He expressed gratitude to the foreign minister for the support extended to him during his tenure.
The ambassador requested the Bangladesh government to simplify the visa regime for increasing people-to-people contact.
Banshidhar presented his credentials to the president of Bangladesh in September 2019 as ambassador of Nepal, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on 21 October upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.