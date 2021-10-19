Bangladesh

BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul MomenFile photo

Dhaka has underscored the need for the early implementation of BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) motor vehicles pact for regional connectivity and cooperation with Kathmandu in the areas of energy and trade.

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen raised the issue with the Nepalese ambassador in Dhaka, Banshidhar Mishra, at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Momen also highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal during the meeting.

On his part, the ambassador of Nepal stressed the necessity of enhanced trade and commerce between the two countries through early conclusion of preferential trade agreement (PTA).

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude to the foreign minister for the support extended to him during his tenure.

The ambassador requested the Bangladesh government to simplify the visa regime for increasing people-to-people contact.

Banshidhar presented his credentials to the president of Bangladesh in September 2019 as ambassador of Nepal, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on 21 October upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement