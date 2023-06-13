Students confine BSMMU VC demanding higher allowances

The post-graduate students at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have confined the vice-chancellor and other senior officials to press home their demand for an increase in monthly allowances.
The students launched their demonstration at around 11:30am and continued until the latest report at 3:00pm.
Their demand is to raise their monthly allowance from the current Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000. According to the students, they have been persistently raising the demands before the authorities for several months.
Besides, the allowances of non-resident students have remained unpaid for the past nine months, adding to their grievances.
There are 3,276 resident students in the university while the number of non-resident ones is 1,531.
The collapsible gate in front of the VC office was found closed around 11:00am, with 15-25 Ansar members deployed as a precautionary measure against any untoward incidents.
In a conversation over phone with Prothom Alo, BSMMU VC Sharfuddin Ahmed said, “I have assured the students of conveying their demands to higher authorities, including the health ministry.”