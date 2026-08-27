Security guards live with little security of their own

Fifty-eight-year-old Wahidul Islam works as a security guard at an ATM booth of a private bank in Shekhertek, Mohammadpur, in the capital. When he entered the profession 16 years ago, his basic salary was around Tk 2,500. Today, he earns Tk 9,333. With overtime, his monthly income rises to Tk 14,000–16,000.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, banks across the country have more than 16,000 branches and sub-branches and over 10,000 ATM booths. Almost all the security guards deployed at these branches and booths are outsourced workers supplied by private security companies.

The presence of private security personnel is not limited to the banking sector. They are now employed at offices, commercial buildings, factories and even diplomatic missions.

There is no precise figure for the total number of security guards in the country. However, one of the major industry associations estimates that there are more than 500,000 security guards nationwide.