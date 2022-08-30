Relatives wait hoping remaining 66 also will return

The government has been denying the incidents of enforced disappearance in the country since the very beginning. It even has raised questions on the list of 76 victims the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances provided the government. In February, the foreign minister even made an extremely insensitive remark that many of the people mentioned in the list have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

However, when the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet visited Dhaka two weeks ago, the government informed her that while it could found traces of 10 people of that list, 66 are “absconding” or missing for different reasons. The government is not being able to find them out.

On Monday, Prothom Alo talked to the 6 out of 10 people the government claimed to have found. Five of the victims of enforced disappearance said they were picked up by people who identified them as law enforcement agency members. However, one person said he stayed at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) in Sylhet for nine months on his own. He neither did inform his family members about this nor contact.