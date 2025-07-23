Consensus reached on appointing CEC, ECs: Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Wednesday said that a consensus has been reached regarding the procedure for appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners (ECs) during the commission’s dialogue with political parties.
A revised proposal has been placed by amending Article 118(1) of the existing Constitution, he said while briefing the reporters after the end of 18th day’s dialogue at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, according to a press release issued by the commission.
In the revised proposal, Ali Riaz said, it is stated that a full-fledged election commission will comprise CEC and a legally prescribed number of ECs.
He said a five-member selection committee, headed by the Speaker, will initiate the process of appointing the CEC and other ECs for a five-year term, 90 days prior to the expiry of the outgoing commission’s tenure.
He added, this will be done in accordance with procedures outlined in law, including inviting “expressions of interest” and relevant information from potential candidates, as well as independently seeking suitable individuals.
The commission vice-chairman said that the selection committee will include, in addition to the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker from the opposition, the prime minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Justice of the Appellate Division nominated by the chief justice.
The committee will transparently review the resumes of shortlisted candidates and, by consensus, recommend one individual as chief election commissioner and one individual for each of the other commissioner positions to the President.
The President will then appoint them for a five-year term, effective from the date they assume office.
Under the Speaker’s supervision, the National Parliament Secretariat will provide administrative support to the selection committee.
Professor Riaz also mentioned that in case of a vacancy due to the end of term or any other reason, the newly appointed commissioners will assume responsibility the following day.
Furthermore, a new law and code of conduct will be enacted by Parliament to ensure accountability of the election commission. However, sub-articles 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the existing Article will remain unchanged, he added.
Commission members justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain and Md Aiyub Miah, and Chief
Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar were present.
Representatives from 30 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolan, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers’ Party, and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.