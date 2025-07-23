Consensus reached on appointing CEC, ECs: Ali Riaz

In the revised proposal, Ali Riaz said, it is stated that a full-fledged election commission will comprise CEC and a legally prescribed number of ECs.

He said a five-member selection committee, headed by the Speaker, will initiate the process of appointing the CEC and other ECs for a five-year term, 90 days prior to the expiry of the outgoing commission’s tenure.

He added, this will be done in accordance with procedures outlined in law, including inviting “expressions of interest” and relevant information from potential candidates, as well as independently seeking suitable individuals.

The commission vice-chairman said that the selection committee will include, in addition to the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker from the opposition, the prime minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Justice of the Appellate Division nominated by the chief justice.