Bangladesh report one Covid death, 146 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more COVID-19-linked death and 146 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,458 and caseload to 2,041,894, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate increased to 8.9 per cent from Tuesday’s 7.03 as 1, 640 samples were tested.