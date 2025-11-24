Earthquake preparedness: Chief adviser seeks written suggestions from experts

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday urged the experts to provide written recommendations within the shortest possible time on the government’s required steps regarding earthquake preparedness.

“We do not want to sit idle, nor do we want to take any unscientific steps. Please submit your recommendations quickly in written form; the government is ready to take all necessary measures,” he said while presiding over an emergency meeting on earthquake preparedness.

The meeting was organised at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in the city’s Tejgaon area in the wake of several earthquakes felt last Friday and Saturday, said chief adviser’s press wing this evening.

The country’s top experts, researchers and university professors joined the meeting and gave their opinions on the issue.