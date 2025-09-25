Kosovo President meets Chief Adviser, calls for stronger ties with Bangladesh
President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly here in the USA on Wednesday.
The meeting, held at a New York city hotel, covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including migration, trade, commerce, and people-to-people exchanges.
President Osmani expressed her gratitude to Bangladesh for its early and continued support for Kosovo, noting that Bangladesh was among the first countries to recognize the Southeast European nation.
She highlighted Kosovo's recent economic progress, stating that the country has recorded the highest GDP growth in the region for the second consecutive year.
Kosovo, she said, has successfully rebuilt its economy in the aftermath of a genocidal war and now ranks among the safest countries in Europe in terms of security and the rule of law.
Osmani noted that an increasing number of Bangladeshi nationals are working in Kosovo, making valuable contributions to its economy.
To further strengthen bilateral ties, President Osmani proposed the signing of several trade and economic agreements with Bangladesh.
She specifically recommended a bilateral agreement in the textile sector, citing significant potential for collaboration and mutual benefit.
Prof Yunus invited President Osmani to visit Bangladesh and encouraged the dispatch of a Kosovan trade delegation to Dhaka to explore economic opportunities.
He also supported regular youth exchange programs to foster closer ties between the two nations.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, who was also present at the meeting, emphasised the importance of signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.
He noted that such an agreement would ensure safe migration and benefit both countries.
"The Bangladeshi workers in Kosovo have spoken highly of the country's hospitality and warmth," he added.
Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed also attended the meeting.