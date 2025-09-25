Kosovo President meets Chief Adviser, calls for stronger ties with Bangladesh

President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly here in the USA on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at a New York city hotel, covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including migration, trade, commerce, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Osmani expressed her gratitude to Bangladesh for its early and continued support for Kosovo, noting that Bangladesh was among the first countries to recognize the Southeast European nation.

She highlighted Kosovo's recent economic progress, stating that the country has recorded the highest GDP growth in the region for the second consecutive year.