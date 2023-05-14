Load shedding improving, gas supply may be normal in two weeks: State minister

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said the ongoing load-shedding situation will improve in the next two days and gas supply is likely to be normal in two weeks.

Supply of LNG (liquefied natural gas) from two floating terminals at Moheshkhali has remained suspended for three days in the impact of cyclone Mocha, resulting in low gas supply that hit power and industry sectors as well as household usage. It may take two more weeks to make gas situation normal while load shedding would improve in next two days, Nasrul Hamid said.