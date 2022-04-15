Bangladesh

Belarus national found dead at Rooppur Nuke Plant area

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A Belarusian man employed with Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project was found dead at a residential area in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ivanu Maxim, 52, an employee of contractor firm Ruinwald in the under-construction project, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He used to live in room number 152 on the 15th floor of building number 1 in the Green City residential area, a housing project for foreigners at Natun Hat in Sahapur of the upazila, said police.

Maxim's neighbor from the adjacent flat spotted him lying unconscious on the floor at his flat around 7:00am and alerted the police, said Asaduzzaman Asad, officer in charge (OC) of Ishwardi police station.

The body was sent to Pabna general hospital morgue for an autopsy.

"We suspect Maxim might have died of cardiac arrest," the OC added.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement