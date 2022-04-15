Belarus national found dead at Rooppur Nuke Plant area

He used to live in room number 152 on the 15th floor of building number 1 in the Green City residential area, a housing project for foreigners at Natun Hat in Sahapur of the upazila, said police.

Maxim's neighbor from the adjacent flat spotted him lying unconscious on the floor at his flat around 7:00am and alerted the police, said Asaduzzaman Asad, officer in charge (OC) of Ishwardi police station.

The body was sent to Pabna general hospital morgue for an autopsy.

"We suspect Maxim might have died of cardiac arrest," the OC added.