BERC to decide on gas price hike Sunday

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is set to announce its decision on Sunday on the proposal to raise the price of natural gas.

BERC chairman Abdul Jalil will announce the decision at 3:00pm at a virtual briefing.

The state-owned transmission company and 6 gas distribution companies submitted their final proposals to the energy regulator on 25 January seeking a 117 per cent hike in gas price at the retail level.

Besides, principal gas supplier Petrobangla also placed its proposal to raise the price of the natural gas at the bulk level.