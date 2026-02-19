Want to work as servant of the people: Ariful Haque Chowdhury
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Thursday said that he wants to work as a servant of the people.
“The people have elected me with a huge margin of votes and the Prime Minister have entrusted me with the ministerial responsibilities. I will work with all my heart to uphold their trust,” he said this while talking to the local people and officials of the district administration at the MAG Osmani International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
After exchanging greetings with officials from various government departments and party leaders, he expressed his gratitude to the public and sought everyone’s cooperation to perform his duties with honesty and dedication in the future.
Expressing his gratitude to all levels of the public in his parliamentary constituency, he said that there is a large number of expatriate population and in the party’s election manifesto special emphasis was given on this issue. Accordingly, short, medium and long-term plans are being formulated and actions will commence promptly as per these plans.
Regarding the Sylhet-Manchester flight, the minister told the reporters that, “We will hold a meeting with all ministers and Members of Parliament from Sylhet division to identify the district’s long-standing issues. Afterward, effective measures will be taken collectively to solve these problems.”
At the event, Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, MP, Divisional Commissioner Khan Md Reza-Un-Nabi, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Khuddus Chowdhury, District Commissioner Md Sarwar Alam and leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations from Sylhet district and city were present.