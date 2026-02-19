Want to work as servant of the people: Ariful Haque Chowdhury

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Thursday said that he wants to work as a servant of the people.

“The people have elected me with a huge margin of votes and the Prime Minister have entrusted me with the ministerial responsibilities. I will work with all my heart to uphold their trust,” he said this while talking to the local people and officials of the district administration at the MAG Osmani International Airport on Thursday afternoon.