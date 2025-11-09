Dengue: 6 die, 1195 fresh cases detected in 24 hrs
Health officials on Sunday said they recorded 1,195 fresh cases of dengue infection, killing at least six persons in the past 24 hours.
“We recorded deaths of six dengue patients in 24 hours ending at 8:00 am today,” a spokesman of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, adding that his office simultaneously recorded 1,195 fresh cases during the same period.
According to the health directorate, two died in areas under the purview of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and two in Barishal district.
“Out of the 1,195 fresh cases, 155 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 132 in Chattogram division, 278 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 115 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 220 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 114 in Khulna division, 59 in Mymensingh division, 113 in Rajshahi division and nine in Sylhet division,” a DGHS statement read.
Since the start of the dengue onslaught in Bangladesh, this year has witnessed so far 313 deaths while the disease inflicted 78,543.
The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 101,214 people in the country.