Gold price drops Tk 7,640 per bhori ahead of Eid in Bangladesh

Gold prices in Bangladesh have declined ahead of Eid, with Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) slashing the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 7,640 per bhori.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BAJUS said the new price of 22-carat gold has been set at Tk 254,625 per bhori (11.664 grams), effective immediately.

The association said the decision was taken in line with a decline in the price of pure gold in the local market and considering the overall situation.