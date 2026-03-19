Gold price drops Tk 7,640 per bhori ahead of Eid in Bangladesh
Gold prices in Bangladesh have declined ahead of Eid, with Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) slashing the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 7,640 per bhori.
In a statement issued on Thursday, BAJUS said the new price of 22-carat gold has been set at Tk 254,625 per bhori (11.664 grams), effective immediately.
The association said the decision was taken in line with a decline in the price of pure gold in the local market and considering the overall situation.
Under the revised rates, 21-carat gold will cost Tk 243,019 per bhori, while 18-carat gold has been priced at Tk 208,319 per bhori. The price of traditional-method gold has been set at Tk 169,653 per bhori.
Previously, on 14 March, BAJUS had reduced the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,683 per bhori, setting it at Tk 262,265.
Of the last 10 price adjustments, gold prices were reduced six times, including four consecutive cuts totalling Tk 15,805. In 2026 so far, gold prices have been revised 44 times, with increases in 26 instances and decreases in 18.
Alongside gold, silver prices have also been lowered. The price of 22-carat silver has been reduced by Tk 350 to Tk 5,715 per bhori.
The new rates set 21-carat silver at Tk 5,482 per bhori, 18-carat silver at Tk 4,666, and traditional silver at Tk 3,499 per bhori.
In 2026, silver prices have been adjusted 28 times, with 16 increases and 12 decreases.