BFSA demands justice for UNO Wahida

Bangladesh Foreign Service Association (BFSA) has demanded justice over the attack on Wahida Khanam identifying the actual reasons behind such a brutal attack.

In a statement signed by its president Masud Mahmood Khandaker and general secretary Khorshed Khastagir, the BFSA on Saturday also sought proper security measures for all on-duty persons to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Wahida Khanam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat in Dinajpur, suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants at her home on the upazila parishad premises on Thursday.

She is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.

"Such a brutal and cruel attack on a person deployed in an important government duty is very tragic and undesirable. BFSA strongly condemns and protests it," said the statement wishing quick recovery of Wahida Khanam.

