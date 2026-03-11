FBI delegation meets IGP, discusses cooperation on cyber security and technology-based investigations

A four-member delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), led by Suhel Daud, paid a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Md Ali Hossain Fakir at the Police Headquarters today, Wednesday.

During the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, the head of the delegation expressed interest in enhancing the capacity of Bangladesh Police in several key areas, BSS reported quoting a press release of the Police Headquarters.

These include strengthening cyber security, establishing a cyber complaint center, monitoring social media, combating financial crimes, and providing support in technology-based investigations.