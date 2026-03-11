FBI delegation meets IGP, discusses cooperation on cyber security and technology-based investigations
A four-member delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), led by Suhel Daud, paid a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Md Ali Hossain Fakir at the Police Headquarters today, Wednesday.
During the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, the head of the delegation expressed interest in enhancing the capacity of Bangladesh Police in several key areas, BSS reported quoting a press release of the Police Headquarters.
These include strengthening cyber security, establishing a cyber complaint center, monitoring social media, combating financial crimes, and providing support in technology-based investigations.
Welcoming the interest shown by the FBI delegation, the IGP emphasized the importance of further strengthening mutual cooperation and relations between the FBI and various units of Bangladesh Police, including the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.
Both sides expressed hope that the cooperation between the FBI and Bangladesh Police would become stronger and more fruitful in the future.
Senior officials of Bangladesh Police were also present during the meeting.