Security beefed up in court area ahead of Hasina plot-scam verdict

"BGB personnel have been deployed on the court premises centring the verdict in the case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. In addition to the regular security arrangements, two platoons of Public Order Management (POM) police are on duty," deputy commissioner of the prosecution division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Miah Mohammad Ashis Bin Hasan, told the news agency.

He added that police patrols and surveillance have been intensified at key points, within the court area and in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 is expected to deliver the judgments in the cases at 11:00 am.