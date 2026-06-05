Attack on home of Chhatra Dal leader who accused Hannan Masud of a ‘multi-crore taka deal’

According to police and local residents, following the exchange of accusations on social media, a group of people threw bricks and stones at Abdul Gaffar's family home at around 8:45 pm. yesterday. The glass windows of the house were damaged. The incident caused panic in the family. Eventually, when local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the family's screams, the attackers fled.

After the incident, Abdul Gaffar wrote on his Facebook account that NCP activists had attacked his village home after allegations became public that Hannan Masud had demanded three crore taka from former Awami League MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury.

He also claimed that he had received various threats online throughout the day beforehand.

Gaffar said, "I do not live at home. My elderly parents live there. What wrong had my parents done?"

When asked about the allegations, Mohammad Shamsu Tabriz, convener of the Hatiya upazila branch of the NCP, told Prothom Alo, "The allegations against NCP leaders and activists are completely baseless. How can student leader Abdul Gaffar be certain that NCP activists attacked their house? In fact, he himself staged this attack drama from Dhaka to cover up his own wrongdoing."