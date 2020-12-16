BGB greets BSF with sweets on Victory Day at Hili

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) greeted members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday with sweets in a function held on the Hili border in Dinajpur on the occasion of the Great Victory Day-2020, reports news agency BSS.

Camp commander of Hili Immigration Check Post (ICP) camp of BGB Subedar Tabibur Rahman handed over sweets to his counterpart Indian Hili camp commander of BSF Shree Dalbir Singh and exchanged greetings on the zero line at Hili border at noon.

A number of members of BGB and BSF were present in the function arranged near international boundary pillar no. 285/11S on the zero line abiding by the universal health directives in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.