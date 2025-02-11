Consensus Commission dialogue with political parties to begin 15 Feb: CA press secretary
Dialogue of the National Consensus Commission with the political parties will begin on 15 February, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Monday.
“A decision was taken today (Monday) to hold the first meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties on 15 February,” he told a press briefing in the capital’s Foreign Service Academy in the evening.
Shafiqul Alam also stated that the dialogue will be held with the political parties on the reports of six reform commissions.
Replying to a question, he said a meeting will be held with all political parties.
Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were present.
On 4 February 2025, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said that the first meeting of the National Consensus Commission would be held in mid February at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.