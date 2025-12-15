Making me a party puppet is their problem: Anis Alamgir

Journalist Anis Alamgir, arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act in a case at Uttara West Police Station in the capital, was produced in court today, Monday, at 5:33pm.

During the remand hearing, he told the court, “Those who want to turn me into a puppet of a particular party, that’s their problem.”

In this case, the police applied to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka for a seven-day remand to question Anis Alamgir.

The investigation officer of the case, Police Inspector Md Moniruzzaman of Uttara West Police Station, submitted the remand request. He was brought to the court lockup at 5:08pm.