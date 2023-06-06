Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss expansion of labour market and worker safety

The two ministers discussed several key aspects, including the safety of workers and the recalibration of the labour market.

Representatives from the Bangladesh High Commission, including deputy high commissioner Khorshed Alam Khastagir, minister (labour) Nazmus Sadat Selim, Malaysian immigration department director general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, and senior officials from the ministry of home affairs were present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Imran Ahmed expressed his satisfaction with the warm and amicable relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.