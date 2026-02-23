Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025 announced
Bangla Academy has announced the names of persons selected for the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025 for their contributions in eight sectors.
The names were disclosed through a media release on Monday.
According to the press release, the awards will be formally conferred at the inaugural ceremony of the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela (book fair) 2026 on Thursday (26 February).
The recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025 are as follows:
a. Poetry– Mohon Raihan
b. Fiction– Nasima Anis
c. Essays/Prose– Syed Azizul Haque
d. Children’s Literature– Hasan Hafiz
e. Translation– Ali Ahmad
f. Research– Mustafa Majid and Israel Khan
g. Science– Farseem Mannan Mohammedy
h. Liberation War– Maidul Hasan
“Following the recommendations of the nomination committee for the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025, and in accordance with the decision of the Bangla Academy Literary Award Committee, the executive council of Bangla Academy has approved the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025,” the release said.
It further said, “The awards will be formally conferred on 26 February 2026 at the inaugural ceremony of the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2026, organised by Bangla Academy.”
Prime minister Tarique Rahman will present the awards, it added.