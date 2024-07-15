Chhatra League ready to respond to audacity on campus: Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the Bangladesh Chhatra League is ready to give a befitting reply to audacity that took place on campuses on Sunday night.
Obaidul Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, made the warning at Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi on Monday.
“The matter of the students would have remained within the campuses, but they showed audacity. Let us see whoever comes to the front politically and we are also ready to face them,” he stated.
“Chhatra League is ready to respond to the remarks by several quota reform movement leaders. Students chanting slogans related to the identity of Razakars on Dhaka University campus is like an audacity to our national sentiment,” Obaidul Quader added.
* More to follow…