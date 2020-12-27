Biman resumes flights to Oman from Tuesday night

BSS

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flight operation to Oman on 29 December as the Oman government has withdrawn its suspension order on the flight operation, said a Biman release this evening.

Oman recently imposed a travel ban on international flights to implement its ongoing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Passengers of suspended flights have been requested to contact with the nearby sales office to get tickets, said the release signed by Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman.

Seats will be allotted on the priority basis, subject to vacancies in the flight, the release also said.

