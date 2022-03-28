Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: State minister

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has taken all preparations to resume direct flights between Dhaka and New York shortly, said state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.

“We have come a long way in this regard. Besides, Biman’s flights to Japan’s Narita, Sydney, Male and Guangzhou will be launched too,” he said.

The state minister said this at an event organised by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Bangladesh High Commission in Canada on the occasion of experimental launching of Dhaka-Toronto flight at Marriott Hotel in Toronto of Canada on Sunday.