Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: State minister

UNB
Toronto, Canada
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has taken all preparations to resume direct flights between Dhaka and New York shortly, said state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.

“We have come a long way in this regard. Besides, Biman’s flights to Japan’s Narita, Sydney, Male and Guangzhou will be launched too,” he said.

The state minister said this at an event organised by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Bangladesh High Commission in Canada on the occasion of experimental launching of Dhaka-Toronto flight at Marriott Hotel in Toronto of Canada on Sunday.

He said Biman Bangladesh will procure state-of-the-art aircraft like other countries.

“Operating flights to Canada was prestigious for us,” he said. “Many big countries of the world did not get slot to fly to Toronto. It is a matter of pride that we have got it,” he added.

Dhaka-Toronto flight will be operated three days a week from next June, he added.

About enhancing the country’s airports’ facilities, he said that the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be inaugurated by mid-September, 2023. “It will be of international standard and will provide services like airports in big countries including Heathrow Airport.”

The runway of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet has also been extended and work on a new international airport is underway, said the state minister adding Cox’s Bazar Airport is being developed to international standard to promote international tourism.

“We have brought some reforms in Biman. During Covid-19 pandemic, we have also earned Tk 2.73 billion even after paying off the debts of 2019,” the state minister said.

Meanwhile, RM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said the launch of Biman’s flight to Toronto will further enhance the friendly relations between the two countries.

Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the Dhaka-Toronto flight will be beneficial for Bangladeshi businessmen, students and expatriates.

Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, also spoke at the event. Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Bangladesh High Commission in Canada were also present.

