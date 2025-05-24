NBR officials go on full-fledged countrywide strike

The full-fledged nationwide strike enforced by officers and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is underway peacefully on Saturday, as they press for their four-point demand.

The strike enforced by NBR Reform Unity Council began in the morning at all offices of the Tax, Customs and VAT Departments, keeping the Customs Houses and LC Stations out of its purview.

The officials threatened to continue their protests until their all demands are met.

Their demands are repealing the ordinance to dissolve the NBR, removal of its chairman, publication of the Revenue Reform Advisory Committee’s recommendations on the NBR website, and ensuring appropriate and sustainable revenue system reforms through review and discussion with all relevant stakeholders.