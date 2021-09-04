Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh’s death anniversary Sunday

The programmes will begin through placing wreaths at the memorial monument with guard of honour, Qurankhani and Doa Mahfil in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Library and Memorial Museum at Nur Mohammad Nagar, earlier known as Mahiskhola.

Nur Mohammad was born in Mahiskhola which was later named after him to show profound respect for his supreme sacrifice in Liberation War.

Gift items from the prime minister will also be distributed on the occasion.

Deputy commissioner (DC), also president of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust, Muhammad Habibur Rahman will be present as the chief guest.