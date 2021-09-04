Bangladesh

Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh’s death anniversary Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh was killed by Pakistani forces during the Liberation War on 5 September
The 50th death anniversary of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh will be observed at Nur Mohammad Nagar in Chandibarpur union of Narail district in a befitting manner maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

The Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust and Narail district administration jointly took different programmes to mark the anniversary, reports BSS.

The programmes will begin through placing wreaths at the memorial monument with guard of honour, Qurankhani and Doa Mahfil in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Library and Memorial Museum at Nur Mohammad Nagar, earlier known as Mahiskhola.

Nur Mohammad was born in Mahiskhola which was later named after him to show profound respect for his supreme sacrifice in Liberation War.

Gift items from the prime minister will also be distributed on the occasion.

Deputy commissioner (DC), also president of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust, Muhammad Habibur Rahman will be present as the chief guest.

Nur Mohammad was born on 26 February, 1936. He joined the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), which is now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), on 26 February, 1959. He later took part in the Liberation War in 1971.

He embraced martyrdom in shooting by Pakistan occupation forces on 5 September, 1971 at Goalhati in Jashore during the Liberation War.

Nur Mohammad was buried in Kashipur area in Sharsha upazila of Jashore.

BGB Jashore region and Sharsha upazila administration will observe various programmes to mark the day.

