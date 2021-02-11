BIWTA’s Buriganga drive: 51 illegal establishments evicted

BIWTA evicted 51 illegal establishments from the bank of Buirganga river in Dhaka's Swari Ghat to Mitford Balur Ghat area on Thursday.
During the drive, BIWTA officials recovered 1 acre of government land.
BIWTA's executive magistrate Mahbub Jamil led the drive along with the members of river police and Ansar.
Advertisement
Jamil said that the first phase of the eviction drive was conducted in January last year in this area but illegal encroachers occupied the land again.
BIWTA is now conducting a re-eviction drive for last two days to free Buriganga River bank.