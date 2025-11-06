NSDA EC outlines strategic roadmap for skills development

The Executive Committee (EC) of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) has laid out a strategic roadmap to guide and coordinate national-level skills development initiatives.

The EC discussed the key focus areas include financing of training programmes, enhancing certification standards, securing international recognition, and expanding opportunities for overseas employment.

The 14th meeting of the NSDA Executive Committee was held today, Thursday at the Chief Adviser’s Office with Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser (CA) and NSDA EC President M Siraz Uddin Miah in the chair, according to the CA’s Press Wing.