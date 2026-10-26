Little interest in offshore gas exploration, new initiative taken

There has been little response to Bangladesh’s latest bidding round for offshore oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal. No company participated in the bidding round that closed during the interim government’s tenure. The current government wants to avoid a repeat of that outcome.

The Energy Division is therefore making efforts to attract foreign investment in offshore exploration, holding direct meetings with various companies to gather their views. The deadline for submitting bids has already been extended by four months.

Sources at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said separate meetings were held in London with 10 multinational companies on 29 and 30 September and 1 October. Discussions focused on the ongoing bidding round and the production sharing contract (PSC). The companies expressed satisfaction with the new PSC. They want to assess investment risks and the prospects of finding gas before deciding whether to participate in the bidding.

Two senior officials of the Energy Division told Prothom Alo that a delegation led by the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources attended the meetings in London. Meetings were also held with six companies in Singapore.

The government has given serious consideration to the views of multinational companies. It has therefore decided to make all available data on the Bay of Bengal’s hydrocarbon potential accessible to them. This will allow companies to examine the information and make informed investment decisions.