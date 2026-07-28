Don't panic over microplastics in toothpaste yet: BSTI
The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has urged the people not to panic over reports claiming that microplastics have been found in most toothpaste brands sold in the country, saying no product should be declared unsafe or substandard without comprehensive scientific and legal verification.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, BSTI said it has begun collecting toothpaste samples from both the market and manufacturing facilities for independent testing at accredited laboratories in Bangladesh and abroad. If any product is found to have failed to meet national standards or to contain unauthorised ingredients, legal action will be taken against the manufacturer.
The statement comes after a recent study by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) reported finding microplastics in 26 of 34 toothpaste samples, raising public concern.
BSTI said it is treating the matter seriously because of its implications for public health and the environment. It explained that microplastics are plastic particles measuring 5 millimeters or smaller, which are generally invisible to the naked eye.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), microplastics are an emerging environmental and public health concern, but research into their health effects is still ongoing. BSTI noted that more scientific research by WHO is needed to fully understand the potential health risks.
Several countries have restricted microplastics
BSTI pointed out that the United States became the first country to ban the intentional use of plastic microbeads in rinse-off cosmetic products, including toothpaste, through the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015.
In the European Union, manufacturers have until October 2027 to phase out intentionally added microplastics. Many countries have already prohibited the deliberate use of plastic microbeads in toothpaste.
However, BSTI said that the standards used in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and by several international standard-setting organisations do not specify limits for microplastics or explicitly prohibit their presence in toothpaste.
It also noted that no internationally accepted threshold or standardised testing method currently exists for measuring unintentionally present microplastics in toothpaste.
BSTI said Bangladesh has an established national standard for toothpaste. Although it does not explicitly mention microplastics, it includes a list of 81 approved ingredients that may be used in toothpaste manufacturing, and microplastics are not among them.
Before issuing certification, BSTI inspects manufacturers' quality control systems. As a result, the agency said, there is no scope for the intentional use of microplastics in toothpaste production.
The agency cautioned that the mere detection of plastic particles does not scientifically prove that a manufacturer intentionally added them or that the product is harmful to human health. Determining this requires further analysis of the particles' type, source, concentration, and potential health effects.
BSTI said it has requested the full research report, testing methodology, raw data, and other relevant information from ESDO. It is also collecting information from manufacturers and importers regarding raw materials, product formulations, and the use of synthetic polymers.
The BSTI further announced that it has launched a review of Bangladesh's toothpaste standards in consultation with experts, research organisations, the Department of Environment, the Directorate General of Drug Administration, dental professionals, industry representatives, and consumer groups.
If sufficient scientific evidence emerges, BSTI said it will update the national standard to regulate the intentional use of plastic microbeads, require ingredient disclosure, and incorporate standardised testing methods.