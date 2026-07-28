Don't panic over microplastics in toothpaste yet: BSTI

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has urged the people not to panic over reports claiming that microplastics have been found in most toothpaste brands sold in the country, saying no product should be declared unsafe or substandard without comprehensive scientific and legal verification.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, BSTI said it has begun collecting toothpaste samples from both the market and manufacturing facilities for independent testing at accredited laboratories in Bangladesh and abroad. If any product is found to have failed to meet national standards or to contain unauthorised ingredients, legal action will be taken against the manufacturer.

The statement comes after a recent study by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) reported finding microplastics in 26 of 34 toothpaste samples, raising public concern.

BSTI said it is treating the matter seriously because of its implications for public health and the environment. It explained that microplastics are plastic particles measuring 5 millimeters or smaller, which are generally invisible to the naked eye.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), microplastics are an emerging environmental and public health concern, but research into their health effects is still ongoing. BSTI noted that more scientific research by WHO is needed to fully understand the potential health risks.